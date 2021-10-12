× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
William Ruto reacts to the ongoing voter registration

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | October 12th 2021

Deputy President suggests parliament should allocate more resources to IEBC. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has asked Parliament to allocate enough resources to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to adequately facilitate the ongoing voter registration exercise.

This comes just a day since the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati disclosed to the public how the commission had failed to meet its voter registration target a week into the exercise.

While addressing a section of Mt Kenya and Ukambani aspirants in his Karen office, the DP said the majority of those targeted in the voter registration are young people who will play a key role in next year’s polls.

"Parliament should allocate additional resources to IEBC to enable it to discharge its mandate and make sure no voter is denied the opportunity to vote next year," Ruto said.

 OKA leaders urge Makueni residents to take voter registration seriously

 IEBC tender wars a big tinder in next polls

 Procurement misconducts that led IEBC to lose millions

 IEBC misses 1.5m target in week 1 of voter listing

His sentiments coming days after the electoral commission revealed that it has only registered about 202,518 new voters out of the weekly target of 1,500,000 since the exercise began on October 4.

This represents about 13.5 per cent of the total target, which according to the IEBC, were occasioned by a list of challenges relative to every region.

“The Commission targets to register 6 million new eligible Kenyans, on the basis of information from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census report. The target was disaggregated to each County, Constituency and County Assembly Ward to enable monitoring of progress,” his statement read in part.

The 30-day exercise is scheduled to run through the month of October.

"Mimi niko ready, any moment," Ruto says he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru without any conditions

CS Matiang'i hits again as Deputy President William Ruto fights back | PRESS REVIEW

ODM’s attempt to oust Chebukati from IEBC elicits mixed reactions | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Kisii University sends home some students after fee increment demonstrations
The affected students were ordered to vacate the University before 6.30 pm on Tuesday.
Kenya expected to respond to ICJ’s maritime dispute judgement
While addressing members of the media at the UN headquarters in New York Uhuru said the judgement was made while he was chairing another session.

Former workers of poll agency get government jobs
Former workers of poll agency get government jobs

NATIONAL

By Judah Ben-Hur

.
