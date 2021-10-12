× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila Odinga: I have forgiven Uhuru for calling me a mad man

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | October 12th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga (pictured) has narrated how he and President Uhuru Kenyatta buried the hatchet to forge a united front.

Speaking at the University of Nairobi where he met youth from Mt Kenya, Raila said he has since forgiven Uhuru for calling him muguruki, Gikuyu for a mad man.

The ODM leader said the President had also forgiven him for referring to him as a drunkard.

Raila was explaining what happened in the aftermath of the 2017 repeat presidential election that he and his team boycotted.

KEEP READING

 Raila banks on consensus to avert fallout of allies in elections

 Kenya, U.S sign private sector trade agreement

 Six decades on, Koru-Soin dam project remains locals' dream

 Uhuru holds talks with UN secretary-general Antonio Guteress in New York

Following the stalemate, Raila and Uhuru, on March 9, 2018,  buried their differences in a rapprochement now famously called the Handshake.

The ODM leader said he and Uhuru were locked in two meetings that lasted 13 hours and six hours before they agreed to resolve the issues.

Their motivation, Raila says, was the nationalistic roles played by their fathers and hence their contribution to Kenya's independence.

Raila said their fathers were so close that Uhuru is like his brother. "We remember where we came from and our sense of nationalism," he said.

He cautioned Kenyans against viewing each other only by the community they belong to.

"Never again will Kenyans fight after an election," the ODM leader added.

Raila further added that he is confident next year's polls will be free and fair.

He said the top contributor to post-election violence is how the polls are conducted.

"IDPs are still in camps since the 2007-08 post-poll chaos."

Raila said there is a need to address unity in the run-up to the election to avoid violence, which is what the Handshake is premised on.

Raila’s meeting with the Mount Kenya youth comes on the backdrop of politicians wooing the vote-rich bloc ahead of the general election.

The Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) leaders have announced they will unveil their preferred presidential candidate at a retreat in Limuru. 

MKF made the disclosure on October 8 as they fought claims that they had settled on ODM leader Raila Odinga on a day One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals made a strong pitch for their respective candidature.

The businessmen and politicians challenged the opposition leaders to present a united front in the next poll to avoid splitting votes in what may work in favour of Deputy President William Ruto.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

"Mimi niko ready, any moment," Ruto says he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru without any conditions

Pulpit Politics: ODM leader Raila Odinga welcomes move to ban politicians speaking in church

Raila Odinga is set to begin a 2-day in Western Kenya, he is to have consultative meetings

Barca handed boost in attack as Dembele, Aguero start training
Barcelona's floundering attack was given a much-needed boost on Monday as forwards Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero returned to training following lo
Parents grapple with high costs of books as schools reopen
The parents have also asked the government to step in and provide some learning materials for pupils, especially those under the CBC.

MOST READ

Former workers of poll agency get government jobs
Former workers of poll agency get government jobs

NATIONAL

By Judah Ben-Hur

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Atwoli sent to negotiate with other regions for Western's good

By Nathan Ochunge | 7 hours ago

Atwoli sent to negotiate with other regions for Western's good
OKA leaders urge Makueni residents to take voter registration seriously

By Standard Reporter | 7 hours ago

OKA leaders urge Makueni residents to take voter registration seriously
Raila banks on consensus to avert fallout of allies in elections

By Moses Nyamori | 8 hours ago

Raila banks on consensus to avert fallout of allies in elections
Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 20 hours ago

Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC