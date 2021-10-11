Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto with Gatanga aspirant Edward Muriu and nominated MP Wilson Sossion during a meeting with leaders from Kigumo, Murang'a County on October 11, 2021. [DPPS, Standard]

Former Knut secretary-general and nominated MP Wilson Sossion today on Monday ditched Raila Odinga’s ODM to Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Sossion who is eying Bomet's senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election welcomed to UDA in Ruto's Karen residence.

Backing the bottom-up economy model spearhead by Ruto, Sossion affirmed that the next poll will be about the bottom-up economy.

" In the world, the bottom-up economic agenda is pro-common man, an agenda of equality and prosperity for the common Mwananchi. DP Ruto I can tell you with the choice of this economic model, I count you as one of the brave leaders in Africa,” Sossion said.

He argued that the model was a game-changer to the welfare of workers in the country promising Ruto that he had the backing of civil servants across the country.

Sossion who said the sure bet for the presidential battle next year is Ruto was nominated by the Raila-led party in 2017.

"Your excellency we want to believe that you will be a record-breaker as the 5th President of Kenya. You know civil servants love me because of what I did in the labour world," he said.

