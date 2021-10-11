Sossion ditches Raila for DP Ruto
POLITICS
By Grace Ng'ang'a
| October 11th 2021
Former Knut secretary-general and nominated MP Wilson Sossion today on Monday ditched Raila Odinga’s ODM to Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Sossion who is eying Bomet's senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election welcomed to UDA in Ruto's Karen residence.
Backing the bottom-up economy model spearhead by Ruto, Sossion affirmed that the next poll will be about the bottom-up economy.
" In the world, the bottom-up economic agenda is pro-common man, an agenda of equality and prosperity for the common Mwananchi. DP Ruto I can tell you with the choice of this economic model, I count you as one of the brave leaders in Africa,” Sossion said.
KEEP READING
Who can you trust? Musalia Mudavadi says as 2022 vote hunt hots up
Education sector crying out for fresh, future-looking leadership
I have climbed the mountain before, Raila to critics
He argued that the model was a game-changer to the welfare of workers in the country promising Ruto that he had the backing of civil servants across the country.
Sossion who said the sure bet for the presidential battle next year is Ruto was nominated by the Raila-led party in 2017.
"Your excellency we want to believe that you will be a record-breaker as the 5th President of Kenya. You know civil servants love me because of what I did in the labour world," he said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Musalia Mudavadi is expected in Meru county in his heightened political activities to woo the region
Pulpit Politics: ODM leader Raila Odinga welcomes move to ban politicians speaking in church
Mudavadi asisitiza umuhimu wa wakenya kuwachunguza wanasiasa kabla ya kuwapigia kura mwaka ujao
ODPP opposes bid to strip it of powers to appoint public prosecutorsODPP said the proposed amendment risks taking away the independence of the prosecutorial framework.
Embrace new evidence-based tobacco control to save livesKenya needs to adopt evidence-based strategies that have been scientifically proven to reduce harm associated with tobacco smoking.
MOST READ
Charles Njonjo's death reports and why Twitter is a haven for fake news
EXPLAINERS
By Jael Mboga
- Relationship Dilemma: My husband lost interest in intimacy, should I replace him?
RELATIONSHIPS
- ‘I am alive and enjoying my weekend’: Charles Njonjo on rumours of his death
NATIONAL
- Raila, OKA chiefs’ allies land plum State jobs
POLITICS
- I didn’t take the money, says man behind million-dollar heist
NATIONAL
By David Odongo
- A new type of black gold in Nigeria: used car tyres
AFRICA
By Reuters