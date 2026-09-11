Six cameras, one recording: Questions over Alex abduction footage

Questions have emerged over the CCTV evidence available from the Gilgil weighbridge following the release by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) of about one hour of footage recorded on the night Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was allegedly abducted.
KeNHA on Thursday evening released about one hour of CCTV footage covering the area around the weighbridge on the night Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich was abducted.
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