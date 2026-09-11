Foul play? Death of witness in Albert Ojwang murder case casts shadow over trial

Fresh questions emerge after the death of key witness Stephen Maina Nderitu in the Albert Ojwang murder case. [Courtesy, Standard]

Questions have emerged over the death of Corporal Stephen Maina Nderitu, a key prosecution witness in the murder case of teacher Albert Ojwang.

Nderitu had been lined up as a witness against his former boss, Samson Kiprotich Talam, and his colleagues- police constables James Mukwana, Peter Kimani, John Ngige Gitau, also known as Kinara, Gin Ammitou Abwayo, alias Gilbeys, and Brian Mwaniki Njue.