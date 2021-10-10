× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila, OKA chiefs’ allies land plum State jobs

POLITICS
By Josphat Thiong’o | October 10th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has populated his administration with his allies and those of opposition leaders in his latest State appointments.

In the changes made on Friday, affecting 30 State corporations, key associates of ODM leader Raila Odinga as well as those of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, landed plum parastatal jobs.

Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s loyalists also bounced back even as Deputy President William Ruto appeared to have lost out.

KEEP READING

 Mt Kenya is my stronghold, Ruto tells 2022 rivals

 Mt Kenya jigsaw puzzle for Raila, OKA bosses

 Review all Kenya Power deals with IPPs, Raila tells State

 New faces like Kagwe for 2022 race refreshing

Prof Ben Sihanya – Raila’s technical man in the BBI drive – was named the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat will chair Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Board as late businessman Chris Kirubi’s son-in-law Andrew Musangi, a Jubilee official, was re-appointed as the chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board.

Former journalist Kathleen Openda has also retained her position as chair of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication Council.

Former Kitui Senator David Musila was named to the National Museums of Kenya Board, while former Attorney General Githu Muigai is the new non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education.

Interior PS in Kibaki’s government Mutea Iringo will now head the National Cereals and Produce Board.

Raila’s childhood friend Joe Ager will be the chairperson of the National Mining Corporation as his doctor, Ben Oluoch Olunya, takes over the Export Processing Zones Authority Council in the same capacity.

Former Standard Group Director Francis Munywoki is the chair of the Kenya Leather Development Council Board as NCBA Bank Group Chairman Isaac Awuondo leads the Board of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Mugambi Imanyara were appointed to the Energy and Petroleum Tribunal and the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board, respectively.

Former Constitutional Affairs PS Gichira Kibaara was named to the NGO Coordination Board as former KRA Commissioner General John Msafari was appointed to the Board of the Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation.

Notably, President Kenyatta revoked appointments of Richard Kiplagat, Anthony Kingi, Odongo Okeyo, Eunice Ibrahim Sheikh, Judith Kerich and Frida Njeru, as chairperson and members of the Board of Tourism Finance Corporation.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

"Mimi niko ready, any moment," Ruto says he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru without any conditions

Pulpit Politics: ODM leader Raila Odinga welcomes move to ban politicians speaking in church

Raila Odinga is set to begin a 2-day in Western Kenya, he is to have consultative meetings

Boxing: Fury and Wilder post career-heaviest weights ahead of title fight
Heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder tipped the scales at their biggest weights yet on the eve of their highly-anticipated third fight in Las Ve
Bipolar: You can harm yourself in a bid to relieve pain
Studies show that four out of every 1,000 people suffer from mental disorders.

MOST READ

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mt Kenya is my stronghold, Ruto tells 2022 rivals

By James Munyeki and Ndungu Gachane | 1 hour ago

Mt Kenya is my stronghold, Ruto tells 2022 rivals
Mt Kenya jigsaw puzzle for Raila, OKA bosses

By Biketi Kikechi | 1 hour ago

Mt Kenya jigsaw puzzle for Raila, OKA bosses
Belling the cat: What is OKA's plan for polls?

By Oscar Obonyo | 1 hour ago

Belling the cat: What is OKA's plan for polls?
Five emerging scenarios as top politicians rush to craft winning alliances ahead of polls

By Oscar Obonyo | 2 hours ago

Five emerging scenarios as top politicians rush to craft winning alliances ahead of polls

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC