Raila, OKA chiefs’ allies land plum State jobs
POLITICS
By Josphat Thiong’o
| October 10th 2021
President Uhuru Kenyatta has populated his administration with his allies and those of opposition leaders in his latest State appointments.
In the changes made on Friday, affecting 30 State corporations, key associates of ODM leader Raila Odinga as well as those of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, landed plum parastatal jobs.
Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s loyalists also bounced back even as Deputy President William Ruto appeared to have lost out.
Prof Ben Sihanya – Raila’s technical man in the BBI drive – was named the chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.
Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat will chair Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Board as late businessman Chris Kirubi’s son-in-law Andrew Musangi, a Jubilee official, was re-appointed as the chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board.
Former journalist Kathleen Openda has also retained her position as chair of the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication Council.
Former Kitui Senator David Musila was named to the National Museums of Kenya Board, while former Attorney General Githu Muigai is the new non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education.
Interior PS in Kibaki’s government Mutea Iringo will now head the National Cereals and Produce Board.
Raila’s childhood friend Joe Ager will be the chairperson of the National Mining Corporation as his doctor, Ben Oluoch Olunya, takes over the Export Processing Zones Authority Council in the same capacity.
Former Standard Group Director Francis Munywoki is the chair of the Kenya Leather Development Council Board as NCBA Bank Group Chairman Isaac Awuondo leads the Board of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).
Lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Mugambi Imanyara were appointed to the Energy and Petroleum Tribunal and the Kenya Trade Network Agency Board, respectively.
Former Constitutional Affairs PS Gichira Kibaara was named to the NGO Coordination Board as former KRA Commissioner General John Msafari was appointed to the Board of the Kenya Fishing Industries Corporation.
Notably, President Kenyatta revoked appointments of Richard Kiplagat, Anthony Kingi, Odongo Okeyo, Eunice Ibrahim Sheikh, Judith Kerich and Frida Njeru, as chairperson and members of the Board of Tourism Finance Corporation.
