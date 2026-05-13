Dr Gikonyo defends Gachagua medical report in impeachment case

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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Rigathi at High Court on May 13, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Cardiologist Daniel Kibuka Gikonyo on Wednesday defended the medical assessment he prepared for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He dismissed allegations that he helped conceal the former deputy president during the impeachment proceedings in October 2024.

Appearing before a three-judge bench at the High Court in Nairobi, Dr. Gikonyo was subjected to intense cross-examination over discrepancies in hospital records, timelines and the circumstances surrounding Gachagua’s admission at Karen Hospital during the height of the impeachment process.

The cardiologist maintained that his actions were guided strictly by medical ethics and professional judgment, insisting that Gachagua had presented symptoms consistent with possible cardiac distress, including chest pains linked to stress.

“That is a very serious and incorrect allegation. I am a professional. I treated the patient based on clinical presentation,” Dr. Gikonyo told the court when lawyers suggested he may have helped shield Gachagua from Senate proceedings.

The case stems from Gachagua’s challenge against his impeachment, where he argues that the Senate proceedings continued despite his deteriorating health, denying him a fair opportunity to defend himself.

His legal team contends that the process violated constitutional safeguards and principles of due process.

During testimony, Dr. Gikonyo explained that upon admission, doctors followed standard cardiac procedures to rule out a possible heart attack. He said the former deputy president underwent several medical tests, including ECG and Trop-T examinations.

“There was no evidence of an acute myocardial infarction at that moment,” he told the judges, while emphasizing that the symptoms warranted immediate observation and close monitoring.

The court heard that Gachagua was advised to remain under observation for between 48 and 72 hours and to take bed rest during recovery. According to Dr. Gikonyo, the recommendation was based purely on medical considerations and had nothing to do with politics or parliamentary proceedings.

“I am a doctor. I treat patients. I do not control their meetings or movements,” he said.

State lawyers, however, questioned inconsistencies in the hospital records and affidavits filed before the court. They pointed to differences between the reported arrival time at hospital and the official admission timestamp generated by the hospital system.

Dr. Gikonyo explained that Gachagua arrived at Karen Hospital at about 3pm on October 17, 2024, but formal admission was recorded later at 4:18pm after administrative processes, including insurance verification and billing, had been completed.

“The time a patient arrives at hospital is not the same as admission time. Admission is entered after administrative processes,” he explained.

The court also examined discrepancies in discharge dates appearing in various hospital documents, with some records indicating October 20, 2024, while another reflected November 20, 2024.

Dr. Gikonyo dismissed claims that the differences amounted to contradictions, explaining that one date referred to medical discharge while the later date reflected closure of the patient’s hospital bill.

“We call it an open bill. You are medically discharged, but until payment is completed, you are not financially discharged,” he said.

Lawyers further questioned why some medical documents only identified the patient using the initials “R.G” alongside a passport number rather than Gachagua’s full name.

Dr. Gikonyo admitted the initials could theoretically refer to another individual but said the omission was intentional to preserve patient confidentiality because of the sensitivity of the matter.

“Only by initials, RG. That was for confidentiality,” he told the court.

He also defended the affidavit he filed in support of Gachagua, insisting that any differences in timelines reflected ordinary hospital administrative procedures rather than inconsistencies in his medical findings.

“My testimony is based on medical science and the patient I treated. My loyalty is to the Hippocratic Oath,” Dr. Gikonyo said.