Did Raila snub Kalonzo, Mudavadi after Uhuru Mombasa talks?

One Kenya Alliance leaders from left: Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula at Hermosa Garden Hotel in Karen, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The fallout of the National Super Alliance (NASA) Co-principals and the subsequent death of the coalition has taken a different turn, a cold war.

At the State House Mombasa meeting where President Uhuru Kenyatta attempted to patch them up yesterday, the former partners appeared tensed at each other.

A video of the leaders at the lobby of State House shows them snubbing each other, and walking away devoid of their usual camaraderie.

In the video, ODM leader Raila Odinga is gloomy and dies not to appear to be in the mood for banter, betraying a feeling of dissatisfaction.

As soon as the photo session is over, Odinga greets the president, skips Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, greets Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang’ula and Kanu's Gideon Moi.

Raila then walks away, without exchanging pleasantries or greeting the other ex-NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi.

Odinga then leaves the vicinity followed closely by his Deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya.

By the time their host, President Kenyatta, indicated that they could leave, Kalonzo had already clenched his hands together, warding off any attempt to physically greet him.

Kenyatta also skipped him as greeted the others. From the videos, it looked like Kalonzo walked back into the building with the President.

The meeting was the President latest attempt to reunite the disintegrating partners who publicly declared their separation last week.

It was also the second time the former NASA principals are meeting in public since the coalition ceased to exist days ago.

After officially divorcing from NASA, former co-principals including ODM leader Raila Odinga later shared the same platform in Murang’a, where the atmosphere was tense, after months of political bickering.

They were barred from politicking by the bishop presiding over the burial ceremony.

The split was the last nail in the coffin of a troubled political marriage that featured ANC, Ford Kenya and the Wiper Democratic Party.

Ahead of ODM’s announcement, Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and ANC of Musalia Mudavadi declared their departure from Nasa, a political outfit they used to seek the presidency in the 2017 General Election.

