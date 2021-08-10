President Uhuru meets Raila, One Kenya Alliance leaders at State House- Mombasa

One Kenya Alliance leaders from left: Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula at Hermosa Garden Hotel in Karen, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday, August 10, met ODM leader Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals at State House-Mombasa.

The Standard understands that the agenda of the meeting is to craft a united line-up that would face off against Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

“The Head of State was concerned by the disunity exhibited by the Opposition politicians, and wanted to implore upon them to forge a united outfit that would compete against the DP,” a senior Government official told The Standard in confidence.

President Kenyatta has been pushing for a united Opposition that would endorse a single candidate in the 2022 presidential contest.

So far, Odinga and the One Kenya Alliance leaders (Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi of KANU, Moses Wetangula of Ford-Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress) have all expressed interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

