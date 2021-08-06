Jubilee and ODM revive plans for 2022 coalition

President Uhuru Kenyatta with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Harambee House, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Jubilee and ODM parties have laid elaborate plans for a coalition ahead of next year’s General Election.

The parties have formed a technical committee tasked with identifying instruments to ratify a merger between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga-led parties.

“The two parties have engaged a technical team to work on modalities that will lead to a pre-election pact ahead the next polls,” an insider told The Standard yesterday.

The ruling and opposition parties have mulled over a united front in the race for State House next year, which is looking already crowded.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said discussions on the coalition are at an advanced stage. “We are having high-level consultations with ODM to ensure we work smoothly on our legislative agenda,” he said.

He also revealed having regular meetings with the ODM leader, but declined to divulge more details. On Wednesday, Tuju and Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe held talks with Raila after his meeting with young professionals from Murang’a County.

Mr Murathe noted that ODM structures are well-grounded and that Jubilee leadership is working to revamp the party.

“ODM already has structures, very soon Jubilee will hit the ground running with mass member registration and civic education. We are going to have town hall meeting and structures. We want to enter into a coalition with ODM,” he said.

Murathe said they kicked out rebels of the Tanga tanga wing allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

“Our job was to chase rebels from the party which we concluded, and they have joined United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The next phase is chase them out of Mt Kenya region,” he said. President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre), DP William Ruto (left) and Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, 2019. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

He said the Handshake between the President and Raila could culminate in the formation of a coalition. “We are part of the Handshake team. Raila is not alone, where you see him you see the president. Prepare for Raila to be the 5th president,” said Murathe.

He said although he is called the face of impunity in Jubilee, going forward there would be minimal formations following the dissolution of NASA.

“NASA is dead and it is the right time for ODM and Jubilee to form an alliance. We are going to walk together. Every time people from Nyanza and those from Mt Kenya come together good things happen and we always win,” said Murathe.

He recalled that since multiparty politics, and even when Raila said ‘Kibaki tosha’, which saw Mwai Kibaki win the 2002 presidential polls, it is good when he works with the leadership.

In the past, Raila has reiterated that when he said ‘Kibaki Tosha’, the late President Daniel arap Moi believed that he (Raila) had committed political suicide since no Luo would vote for a Kikuyu because of the betrayal against Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Tom Mboya.

“I told him there was no war between Luos and Kikuyus, the difference between the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Jomo Kenyatta was ideological. I told him the biggest supporter of Jaramogi was Bidad Kagai, the biggest supporter of Kenyatta was Tom Mboya, there was nothing ethnic, the difference was a simple issue, land,” said the ODM leader.

