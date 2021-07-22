There’s no Jubilee-ODM merger – Tuju

Raphael Tuju, Jubilee party Secretary-General made the remarks on KTN News. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has said the ruling party has not entered into a coalition agreement with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking on KTN News on Wednesday night, Tuju said the two parties are in a gentleman’s agreement that guarantees peace and stability in Kenya.

“There is no Jubilee-ODM merger,” he said during the News Hour show hosted by Ken Mijungu.

“The two parties are just in an [mutual] understanding to promote peace and unite all Kenyans,” added Tuju.

The former Rarieda MP stated Jubilee needed ODM in both Houses of Parliament to ensure the government’s transformation agenda faces little opposition in the law-making organs.

Tuju made a veiled attack on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, a splinter of the ruling outfit led by breakaway leader William Ruto.

“Some people won’t allow us to work with other parties that support us in pushing the government’s agenda, yet they (opposing factions) don’t support us. Surely?” posed Tuju.

The secretary-general’s remarks come one month after he suggested that there were plans for Jubilee to team up with ODM in a coalition arrangement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The proposed merger was, however, thrown into a spin after certain members of the National Executive Council (NEC) opposed the said plot, saying they would rather work with all the parties in the now-defunct NASA coalition.

Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kuttuny said efforts should be directed at reviving and revamping the party rather than contemplating welcoming foreign additions to the team.

