There’s no Jubilee-ODM merger – Tuju

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | July 22nd 2021

Raphael Tuju, Jubilee party Secretary-General made the remarks on KTN News. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has said the ruling party has not entered into a coalition agreement with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Speaking on KTN News on Wednesday night, Tuju said the two parties are in a gentleman’s agreement that guarantees peace and stability in Kenya.

“There is no Jubilee-ODM merger,” he said during the News Hour show hosted by Ken Mijungu.

“The two parties are just in an [mutual] understanding to promote peace and unite all Kenyans,” added Tuju.

 Why we could change doctors

 Leave Government so that you can freely bash Uhuru, Wanga tells Ruto

 Uhuru Kenyatta: Kenya will not cede an inch of its soil to anyone

 Jubilee fallout: Tuju on why DP Ruto is 'unsackable'

The former Rarieda MP stated Jubilee needed ODM in both Houses of Parliament to ensure the government’s transformation agenda faces little opposition in the law-making organs.

Tuju made a veiled attack on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party, a splinter of the ruling outfit led by breakaway leader William Ruto.

“Some people won’t allow us to work with other parties that support us in pushing the government’s agenda, yet they (opposing factions) don’t support us. Surely?” posed Tuju.

The secretary-general’s remarks come one month after he suggested that there were plans for Jubilee to team up with ODM in a coalition arrangement ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The proposed merger was, however, thrown into a spin after certain members of the National Executive Council (NEC) opposed the said plot, saying they would rather work with all the parties in the now-defunct NASA coalition.

Deputy Secretary-General Joshua Kuttuny said efforts should be directed at reviving and revamping the party rather than contemplating welcoming foreign additions to the team.

Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls

HOUSE OF CARDS: Is the State secretly engineering plot to have a compromise candidate succeed Uhuru?

Coalition Jitters: DP Ruto faults Jubilee and ODM coalition, says hustlers will back UDA

