Parliament and Supreme Court have say in postponing election
POLITICS
By Kamau Muthoni | July 25th 2021
It won’t be a walk in the park for President Uhuru Kenyatta to call off next year’s elections.
Legal experts who spoke with The Sunday Standard explained that although the head of state can do it, he has to have two-thirds majority from Parliament. He also must conduct public participation.
Debate about the postponement of elections has been triggered by Africa Court on People and Human Rights which issued an advisory that countries can decide to postpone elections owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
KEEP READING
Let all contenders explain their plans and stop populism
Mudavadi: African court's opinion on elections not applicable to Kenya
Scramble for friendly parties ahead of 2022 polls
MP Wanjiku’s empowerment, and Ruto’s rugged road towards 2022 presidential run
However, different lawyers say that the advice is not binding and the president will have to first declare a state of emergency, then seek Parliament’s consensus which must be supported by a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and in the Senate. The Supreme Court has to ratify the postponement
Bobby Mkangi, of the Committee of Experts on Constitutional Review, says that if the president has to call off the elections, he has to do it within the local laws- the Constitution and the Elections Act.
“It is a discretional issue and has to involve Parliament and there must be a wide engagement,” he said.
However, Duncan Okatch says that the Constitution envisages situations such as pandemics and wars.
According to him, the president can call off elections, but is limited to a year. He says the continental court looked at the vaccination disparities in African countries as a recipe for a catastrophe if people are allowed to assemble, hold campaigns, and vote.
“It is debatable whether Covid-19 is a natural disaster or national disaster. To that extent, you can postpone elections for six months but you must have the consensus of both Houses with at least two-thirds of the members,” Okatch said.
But lawyer Moses Kurgat holds a different perspective. He argues that the election date is cast in stone and Uhuru cannot wriggle out of it. According to him, Kenya is not at war, and even with the pandemic, the country has held elections.
According to him, Public Health Act does not have provisions for postponement of an election.
“In Kenya, we have the Constitution, the Elections Act on how to manage an election. The president must restrict himself to that. Right now a pandemic is not war and even countries which have been hit have not postponed the election,” Kurgat argued.
He posits that the advisory is not binding and cannot be used as a reason to postpone the next year’s election.
An 11-judge bench, led by Justice Imani Aboud while determining an advisory sought by Pan African Lawyers Union, found that each member state should create its own laws on what happens after the expiry of the term of office of elected officials.
Okweh Achiando on the other hand says that the advisory has to be domesticated, then the World Health Organisation has to declare Covid-19 as a pandemic and people are dying in large numbers.
Waikwa Wanyoike says that the court’s decision is not about postponing the election but ensuring a free and fair election during Covid-19.
He is of the view that the president has to consult widely and seek consensus if he wants to postpone the 2022 election. [Kamau Muthoni]
“Up to this time, even at the height of Covid, Kenya did not declare a state of emergency. It will be mischievous to call it as we head to the elections. It is not a decision for the president. It has to go through Parliament and be ratified by the Supreme Court,” Waikwa said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Raila and Kalonzo's unity plot ahead of 2022 general elections | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI
Section of leaders divided on the next step forward concerning the constitutional amendment process
New Democratic Party, TND announces it will field a presidential candidate for 2022 elections
Kenyan boxer Christine Ongare speaks after Olympics exit“Olympic Games is not about winning, but it is about getting there and been called an Olympian”
Are you ready for next year’s polls? It matters a great dealOn the logistical side of voting, IEBC is reported to have commenced the process of procuring 100 electoral materials.
MOST READ
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
POLITICS
- Fugitive cop Caroline Kangogo found dead at her parents’ home
NATIONAL
- We believe in God and the hustler nation, says UDA's Njuguna Wanjiku
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- The tight contest that was Kiambaa
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- President Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry
NATIONAL
By PSCU
- Kiambaa contest between Jubilee and UDA tight as results stream in
CENTRAL
By Brian Okoth