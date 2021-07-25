× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Parliament and Supreme Court have say in postponing election

POLITICS
By Kamau Muthoni | July 25th 2021

Bobby Mkangi, of the Committee of Experts on Constitutional Review, in Nakuru. February 18, 2015. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

It won’t be a walk in the park for President Uhuru Kenyatta to call off next year’s elections.

Legal experts who spoke with The Sunday Standard explained that although the head of state can do it, he has to have two-thirds majority from Parliament. He also must conduct public participation.

Debate about the postponement of elections has been triggered by Africa Court on People and Human Rights which issued an advisory that countries can decide to postpone elections owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

KEEP READING

 Let all contenders explain their plans and stop populism

 Mudavadi: African court's opinion on elections not applicable to Kenya

 Scramble for friendly parties ahead of 2022 polls

 MP Wanjiku’s empowerment, and Ruto’s rugged road towards 2022 presidential run

However, different lawyers say that the advice is not binding and the president will have to first declare a state of emergency, then seek Parliament’s consensus which must be supported by a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly and in the Senate. The Supreme Court has to ratify the postponement

Bobby Mkangi, of the Committee of Experts on Constitutional Review, says that if the president has to call off the elections, he has to do it within the local laws- the Constitution and the Elections Act.

“It is a discretional issue and has to involve Parliament and there must be a wide engagement,” he said.

Ali Noor (left) flanked by Bobby Mkangi during the launch of a report on violence against children in Nairobi, 2014. [David Njaaga, Standard]

However, Duncan Okatch says that the Constitution envisages situations such as pandemics and wars.

According to him, the president can call off elections, but is limited to a year. He says the continental court looked at the vaccination disparities in African countries as a recipe for a catastrophe if people are allowed to assemble, hold campaigns, and vote.

“It is debatable whether Covid-19 is a natural disaster or national disaster. To that extent, you can postpone elections for six months but you must have the consensus of both Houses with at least two-thirds of the members,” Okatch said.

But lawyer Moses Kurgat holds a different perspective. He argues that the election date is cast in stone and Uhuru cannot wriggle out of it. According to him, Kenya is not at war, and even with the pandemic, the country has held elections.

According to him, Public Health Act does not have provisions for postponement of an election.

“In Kenya, we have the Constitution, the Elections Act on how to manage an election. The president must restrict himself to that. Right now a pandemic is not war and even countries which have been hit have not postponed the election,” Kurgat argued.

He posits that the advisory is not binding and cannot be used as a reason to postpone the next year’s election.

An 11-judge bench, led by Justice Imani Aboud while determining an advisory sought by Pan African Lawyers Union, found that each member state should create its own laws on what happens after the expiry of the term of office of elected officials.

Supreme Court Building, Nairobi. June 4, 2021. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Okweh Achiando on the other hand says that the advisory has to be domesticated, then the World Health Organisation has to declare Covid-19 as a pandemic and people are dying in large numbers.

Waikwa Wanyoike says that the court’s decision is not about postponing the election but ensuring a free and fair election during Covid-19.  

He is of the view that the president has to consult widely and seek consensus if he wants to postpone the 2022 election. [Kamau Muthoni]

“Up to this time, even at the height of Covid, Kenya did not declare a state of emergency. It will be mischievous to call it as we head to the elections. It is not a decision for the president. It has to go through Parliament and be ratified by the Supreme Court,” Waikwa said.

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila and Kalonzo's unity plot ahead of 2022 general elections | INSIDE POLITICS WITH BEN KITILI

Section of leaders divided on the next step forward concerning the constitutional amendment process

New Democratic Party, TND announces it will field a presidential candidate for 2022 elections

Share this story
Kenyan boxer Christine Ongare speaks after Olympics exit
“Olympic Games is not about winning, but it is about getting there and been called an Olympian”
Are you ready for next year’s polls? It matters a great deal
On the logistical side of voting, IEBC is reported to have commenced the process of procuring 100 electoral materials.

MOST READ

Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election
Jubilee’s Joseph Githinji wins Muguga ward by-election

POLITICS

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mwanga factor returns to haunt Orengo's quest

By Olivia Odhiambo | 11 minutes ago

Mwanga factor returns to haunt Orengo's quest
Kibwana gets elders' nod and a clash with Kalonzo

By Stephen Nzioka | 2 hours ago

Kibwana gets elders' nod and a clash with Kalonzo
Litmus test for Ruto in picking running mate for 2022 contest

By Biketi Kikechi | 4 hours ago

Litmus test for Ruto in picking running mate for 2022 contest
Tuju: Ruto would have been out of Jubilee Party by now

By Jael Mboga and Winfrey Owino | 4 hours ago

Tuju: Ruto would have been out of Jubilee Party by now

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC