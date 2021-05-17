× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Senate committee recommends removal of Wajir Governor Abdi [Live]

POLITICS
By Fred Kagonye | May 17th 2021

 

A senate committee has recommended the removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

The Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni-chaired committee found that the Wajir county boss was guilty of gross violation of the Constitution by flouting the County Government Act, Public Procurement Act and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

The committee, however,  absolved the governor from abuse of office and Gross Misconduct charges, saying the Members of County Assembly did not provide sufficient evidence.

More to follow…

