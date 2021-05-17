Senate committee recommends removal of Wajir Governor Abdi [Live]
By Fred Kagonye | May 17th 2021
A senate committee has recommended the removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.
The Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni-chaired committee found that the Wajir county boss was guilty of gross violation of the Constitution by flouting the County Government Act, Public Procurement Act and Asset Disposal Act and the Public Finance Management Act.
The committee, however, absolved the governor from abuse of office and Gross Misconduct charges, saying the Members of County Assembly did not provide sufficient evidence.
More to follow…
