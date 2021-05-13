× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro kicked out of parliament for four days over claims of bribery

POLITICS
By Jacob Ng'etich | May 13th 2021
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro. [File,Standard]

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was on Thursday suspended from the National Assembly for four days for claiming that MPs were bribed to vote for the Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) Bill.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi had summoned Nyoro and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to substantiate claims that some MPs were induced before they voted for the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Speaker asked the Kiharu MP if he indeed called members conmen, cowards, sell outs and traitors.

"Did you make those allegations or not?" Posed Muturi.

The MP said some members used their stomachs and were cowards, traitors and sell outs who bought and some voted because of the directives from their party leaders.

 County could have lost Sh 2.8 billion to ghost workers

 Cartels thrive in filth and confusion, just like roddents

 Governors grilled over Covid-19 funds use

 Stern actions, not idioms will rid the country of graft

After protests by MPs, Muturi ruled to suspend Nyoro from the precincts of Parliament for the next four days. "Ndindi Nyoro is going to be suspended from this House including his office for the period of four days," he said.

This means that the Kiharu MP will not be allowed to visit his office at the continental House.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang said that Nyoro was putting the integrity of members at risk.  

Earlier, the Gatundu MP had sensationally admitted in an interview with the BBC that he was induced with a bribe to vote for Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

Kuria told the BBC that inducement especially to pass government business was a normal affair in the National Assembly. “It is not uncommon in Kenya for Members of Parliament to be paid or compensated to vote in a particular way, especially when the government has an interest in a matter,” said Kuria

He claimed that he received Sh100,000 to vote for Kimunya, to take over from former Majority Leader and Garissa Township legislator Aden Duale in June last year.

“When the new Majority Leader was appointed because they were not elected, we went to the Majority Leader’s office and received a USD 1000 gift, this is common in Parliament,” Kuria claimed.

The Gatundu South MP said he was willing to return the Sh100,000.  

[email protected]    

