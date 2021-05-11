MPs dismiss bribery allegations on BBI vote

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly members have dismissed claims that they were bribed to pass the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

There were allegations that MPs received handouts of as much as Sh100,000 from a senior parliamentary leader to ensure the Bill sails through.

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya warned that the claims would make Kenyans to lose trust in Parliament.

"Kenyans are looking at us and what they will take home from this is that we voted in favor of the Bill because we were bribed to," he said.

"These tweets are global It’s now known internationally that the Parliament of Kenya needs inducement from the senior leader of the house to pass Bills," he added

Kimunya further said the said allegations brought dishonor to the office of the Speaker of National Assembly since he is the “senior parliamentary leader."

He said the Speaker should take action on members involved in spreading the claims.

ODM chairman John Mbadi said instead of celebrating the historical moment some leaders have taken to criticising the entire process by coming up with bribery allegations.

"This is the first time that the House has overwhelmingly supported a Bill. It’s a historical moment for the country. We have tried several times to pass a Bill with two- thirds majority. Let them be named and we follow it through procedurally," he said

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa asked the Speaker to ensure that he maintains the dignity of the House by taking action against all parties involved in spreading the falsehoods.

"It’s your responsibility to maintain the dignity of this House. Let them either be named or put on defence,” he said

Nominated MP David Ole Sankok said the attacks were directed at him since he voted yes yet he is allied to the MPs that voted NO to the Bill.

"I voted yes and even if the Bill comes up today I will still vote yes. We need to punish these members that want to drag the name of this House through the mud,” he said

“The statements are cowardly. It’s wrong for anybody to insinuate that people can be bribed on such a critical constitutional amendment. Even if you look at the voting pattern it transcended to political affiliations,” said Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo.

