Mudavadi's office seeks Sh280m for 'urgent security upgrades'

The Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) is seeking Sh280 million to reinforce the Railways Headquarters and its other critical installations, amid what it described as urgent security concerns.
The office sought the funds, as MPs questioned the timing of the request, which they say come against the backdrop of calls for austerity measures in government.
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