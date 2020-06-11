Political Parties Dispute Tribunal reinstates expelled Jubilee senators

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura, one of the Jubilee senators expelled on Monday. [Bonface Okendo, Standard]

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has suspended the decision to expel some Jubilee nominated senators.

They are Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, Victor Prengei, Millicent Omanga and Christine Gona.

The leaders were axed on Monday over what the party called disciplinary violations.

They were expelled by the National Management Committee (NMC) after deliberating on the reports submitted by the Party Disciplinary Committee.

According to a statement signed by Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, the senators had appeared before the disciplinary committee last year and this year over insubordination and gross misconduct.

“The NMC in exercising its mandate as provided for under Article 7(2a) of the party constitution and relying on other enabling provisions of the same constitution has expelled the senators,” read the statement seen by Standard Digital.

But Mwaura filed a complaint at the parties tribunal as the rest filed theirs jointly.

The PPDT chairperson, Desma Nungo, on Tuesday restrained the Registrar of Political Parties from removing the name of the senators from the Jubilee membership until the matter is heard and determined.

The cases will be mentioned on February 16 and 17.

"Pending hearing and determination of this application inter-parties this tribunal hereby stays any further implementation of Jubilee Party decision dated February 8 to expel the applicants from the party," the order says.

In its statement on Monday, the NMC said expulsions take effect immediately, adding that it had communicated the same to the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe had last week indicated President Uhuru Kenyatta will crack the whip on errant Jubilee Party (JP) members.

Murathe, a key ally of the president, also told Deputy President William Ruto to choose whether he wants to be in opposition or government.

He was categorical those who have consistently criticised the president, would serve as an example to the rest of the Tangatanga brigade.

Without giving specifics, Murathe said the disloyal JP MPs take Uhuru as a lame-duck president yet they do not know what is in store for them.

This comes as the Jubilee purge on members considered disloyal went on. The ruling Jubilee Party on Tuesday resolved to remove Senator Irungu Kang’ata as Majority Chief Whip in the Senate and replace him with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Secretary General Tuju announced that the party had arrived at a unanimous decision after considering a series of infractions which included breach of confidentiality.

“His biggest failure as far as leadership is concerned was discussing private matters with other parties. You don’t kiss and tell. It is that breach of confidentiality that has made his position untenable,” Tuju said.