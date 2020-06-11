Raila: We have to decide whether we want elections or civil war every five years

Raila Odinga [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday said Kenyans have to decide whether they want elections or civil wars every five years.

Speaking during a meeting with ODM MCAs at Cooperative University, Odinga called for a more sober approach during the election period to avoid loss of lives and resources.

“Elections must cease being civil wars. BBI seeks to usher in an electoral system where every vote is counted and every vote counts.

“This country comes to a standstill and loses billions…jobs and lives every election year due to violence. The trumpets of war are being sounded and it is easy to tell how it will end,” he said.

Adding: “We have to decide whether we want elections or civil wars every five years.”

Odinga said the country often comes to a standstill two years before every election and one year after the polls are over.

While drumming up support for the BBI, the former Prime Minister said he was pushing for a seven-year tax break for the youth to ensure they are stable enough after setting up businesses.

Wheelbarrows

He once again took a dig at ‘Hustler Nation’ saying wheelbarrows are not the solution to the problems faced by the youth.

“I am yet to see our opponents provide better alternatives than those presented by the BBI…I do not believe our solutions should be discarded and be replaced with wheelbarrows,” he said.

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto took a swipe at Odinga and his BBI brigade saying he is miles ahead of them.

Speaking during a rally at Burma Market, Ruto stated that the BBI sensitization rallies were all about hustlers and wheelbarrows, a narrative that he started. Deputy President William Ruto and Raila Odinga during the burial of Abel Gongera, the father of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, at Tendere in Kisii County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

“We are smarter than them. All they talk about are hustlers and wheelbarrows. They now understand that Kenyans are woke and are tired of cheap politics.

“Kenyans want to know how they will benefit and how their lives will be improved,” he said.

On the jobs the Jubilee government promised, Ruto said all was going according to plan before Raila’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The Jubilee government was functioning well until Raila entered the fray with the BBI…all our plans have since been shelved

“Let their plans (2022 elections) not give you sleepless nights. They can have the system…deep state…but I have told them that we have God and the power of the people,” he said.

Adding: “They are proud because they have godfathers but we delight in drawing our strength from God the Father.”