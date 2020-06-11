×
Ruto to Raila: We are smarter than you

By Vincent Kejitan | January 28th 2021 at 15:36:06 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday took a swipe at ODM leader Raila Odinga and his BBI brigade saying he is miles ahead of them.

Speaking during a rally at Burma Market, Ruto stated that the BBI sensitization rallies were all about Hustlers and wheelbarrows, a narrative that he started.

“We are smarter than them. All they talk about are hustlers and wheelbarrows. They now understand that Kenyans are woke and are tired of cheap politics.

“Kenyans want to know how they will benefit and how their lives will be improved,” he said.

On the jobs the Jubilee government promised, Ruto said all was going according to plan before Raila’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read More

“The Jubilee government was functioning well until Raila entered the fray with the BBI…all our plans have since been shelved

“Let their plans (2022 elections) not give you sleepless nights. They can have the system…deep state…but I have told them that we have God and the power of the people,” he said.

Adding: “They are proud because they have godfathers but we delight in drawing our strength from God the Father.”

On Wednesday, Raila drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Githurai, telling the youth not to be swayed by ‘wheelbarrow politics.’

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing Githurai residents [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

Speaking during a roadside rally, Odinga told the youth that most of the promises made by the Jubilee government are yet to be fulfilled eight years later.

The former Prime Minister highlighted the laptop project, jobs and building of stadia as some of the areas the government had failed to deliver despite basing its manifesto on development.

Pointing an accusing finger at Deputy President William Ruto, the ODM leader asked the youth not to be fooled for a second time by buying the wheelbarrow narrative.

“They promised you 1million jobs. By now you should have 8million jobs…have you seen them?

“Some of our children are about to sit for KCPE exams but they are yet to see the laptops they were promised,” he said.

Adding: “Most of you are learned but now you are being promised wheelbarrows…Is that the kind of change you want?”

Odinga stated that the BBI would benefit the youth in many ways by bringing about positive and transformative change.

