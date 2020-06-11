Leaders leave nothing to chance as scramble for youth vote hots up

Angel Mbuthia addresses the press after a consultative meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County, yesterday. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Kenya’s leading politicians are burning the midnight oil in a bid to win the minds and souls of the youth, a critical mass in the country’s election campaigns.

The charm offensive by politicians is coming at a time when millions of youths have been rendered jobless by a weakening economy and now have had to resort to various odd means to eke out a living.

Riding on the disillusionment created by a depressed economy and a heavily indebted government which has failed to fulfill its campaign promise of creating millions of jobs, partly derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a number have drifted to the promised land of a wheelbarrow economy.

Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta met a delegation of youth leaders from the Mount Kenya region at the Sagana River State Lodge and made a strong pitch for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The early afternoon meeting was also attended by Cabinet Secretaries Mutahi Kagwe, Joe Mucheru, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and scores of youthful government bureaucrats.

The Head of State told the more than 4,000 youth leaders to reject divisive politics aimed at destroying national peace and prosperity.

Uhuru’s meeting comes against the backdrop of attempts by politicians to win the support of youth from Mt Kenya region and around the country.

Those who have met youths leaders from Mt Kenya in the recent past include Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

The 4,000 youths that Uhuru hosted yesterday are from 10 counties in Mt Kenya, and he urged them to be in the forefront of popularising BBI in the region.

Loan relief

The President noted that establishment of a Youth Commission and giving Higher Education Board loan relief to graduates would be a game-changer in empowering them.

“Politics can be juicy, emotive and filled with empty promises, but there is politics of truth. There cannot be a quick fix. It’s going to take blood, tears, sweat, and toil if we want to make the country we want,” Uhuru added.

He declared that he has elected not to compete in the politics of handouts but policies on how to take the country forward.

“If they bring the handouts, take but don’t sell your souls and hearts to the highest bidders,” he added. President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri county.

“Young people comprise 30 per cent of Kenya’s population, and have more to lose if today’s leaders gamble with the future. That is why you need to take a lead in popularising BBI for the future of the nation,” he said.

He dismissed the notion that he was using BBI to sell ODM leader Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya.

Yesterday, Raila was also entreating youth in Vihiga County to back the BBI initiative, arguing that his proponents were using the tactics and resources they gained during their formative years at the Youth for Kanu-92.

Interestingly, the ODM leader was addressing youth at Soso Cottages in Vihiga, Western Kenya, a day after Ruto criss-crossed the region pouring cold water on BBI and popularising his ‘hustler’ nation which is centered around disadvantaged youth.

The President also hit out at his deputy for what he termed as misleading the youth through the ‘hustler’ movement.

“Giving wheelbarrows to the young people is taking them back to the ages of our forefathers who were pushing wheelbarrows during the colonial era,” he added.

Raila, too, has dismissed distribution of wheelbarrows to arguing that what was needed to address unemployment was sound policies in a corrupt-free environment.

The Head of State said BBI will address the issue of women representation in Parliament.

“It will bury the practice of leaders nominating their girlfriends into leadership posts. The BBI will not only achieve the one third gender rule but also achieve it with women elected by the people,” he said.

Uhuru noted that half of the Kenyan population is underrepresented in leadership, a trend that would be cured by the BBI.

The main political players at the national level are competing for Mt Kenya youth bloc, seen as easiest to excite and unlikely to miss voting.

According to data from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the youth, defined by the Kenyan Constitution as individuals between the ages of 18 and 35, make up 78 per cent of Kenyan population yet they have traditionally voted at lower rates, making up only 51 per cent of registered voters.

This demographic is a vital part of Kenyan society and every presidential aspirant tries to endear themselves to it ahead of a General Election.

Ruto has coined a ‘hustler’ narrative targeted at the youth, with an aim of winning their hearts. He is also seeking to win them over through provision of basic business set-up kits, popularising the narrative that they have been neglected by a government that he is part of.

The DP has met with musicians from Mt Kenya region who are largely youth.

Raila has been meeting with the youth to fight the claims of being an enemy of Mt Kenya, while at the same time enlightening them about his political journey with former Mt Kenya leaders during the agitation for the second liberation, and showcasing the sacrifices his father made to Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s administration.

This is in response to political attacks that have been directed at him in the past by Jubilee leaders.

A couple of months ago, Raila hosted youths from different parts of the country including Mt Kenya to deliberate on the future of Kenya.

The meeting held to celebrate 10 years of the 2010 Constitution also reflected on the journey Kenyans have walked to attain independence and the new Supreme law.

The former premier asked youths to prepare to take up leadership positions in the country going forward. “I urge our youths to safeguard the country and seek positions of leadership, including seeking to be MPs, Governors, permanent secretaries, prime ministers and even presidents,” said Raila.

James Mwangi, one of the youth leaders who visited Raila, said he was captivated by his wisdom and commitment to have a better country free of corruption, and with structures to create a better business environment for the people.

Failing to turn out

Political commentators argue that the youth will form the biggest voting bloc in 2022, and that it is for that reason that politicians are scrambling to get their support.

Michael Mwangi, a youth leader from Murang’a, says although presidential aspirants are busy meeting the youth, they have a challenge of ensuring that they turn out to vote

“They have been voting along regional patterns, but they turn out in low numbers. Without a presidential contender from Mt Kenya region in the next poll, suitors must go an extra mile to ensure the youth turn out o vote in large numbers,” he said.

Mwangi said although the youth play a vital role in shaping and popularising political candidates through their social media platforms, they end up failing to turn out on election day.

“Youth are not patient; they hate queueing to vote and although they rant and chant in social media, they don’t participate fully during election day. Politicians must go an extra mile and craft a strategy to turn out the vote,” he said.