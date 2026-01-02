×
ODM infighting erupts as Raila's death fuels rifts

By Harold Odhiambo | Jan. 2, 2026

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga during former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's memorial service at Sony Sugar Green Stadium in Awendo, Migori County, on November 6, 2025. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

Battlelines have been drawn, and the chasm between opposing factions is widening as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) enters a new year marked by uncertainty and an imminent split.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

Why it's wrong to turn police officers into debt collectors
Opportunities abound for young people in the coffee sector
Supplying course books to schools in good time extremely important
The Standard speaks for Kenyans when no one else will
Education sector players voice demands for the year
Growing economy fails to fill pockets and plates
ODM infighting erupts as Raila's death fuels rifts
