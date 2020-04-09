Rift MPs: Ruto will use UDA to contest for presidency in 2022

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have hinted he (Ruto) will use the newly rebranded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) contest for presidency in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking yesterday in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County during the burial of former area councillor Mzee Elijah Maina, the politicians said their stay in the ruling Jubilee party was no longer tenable.

They claimed that together with DP Ruto have been humiliated enough as Jubilee party members and it was now apparent they are unwanted in the party they formed in 2013.

MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Didmus Baraza (Kimilili) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) who accompanied Ruto at the burial said they were on their way out of Jubilee party come 2022.

“We formed Jubilee but to our dismay, we are humiliated and derided. We no longer have a say in it. In UDA which is an affiliate to Jubilee, we have a home that can help us ascend to power,” said Kositany.

Kositanyi said the newly launched party will be home to the hustler nation and asked the DP to join them.

“There is an option now for us who have a difference of opinion regarding the operations of the Jubilee party. UDA has now gained traction across the country and we shall use it for shelter,” he said.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said those who subscribe to DP's school of thought to have suffered, lost jobs and positions and some are even in prison on trumped-up charges.

“It is in the public domain that anyone associated with DP Ruto has lost positions and jobs. UDA heralds new dawn to Kenyans especially those who wants emancipation from political and socioeconomic hardship,” said Baraza.

He said in 2022 General Election, all the hustlers will use UDA as their party of choice and asked the DP to ‘join’ them.

While echoing his peers’ sentiments, Sudi was explicit about their stay in Jubilee party.

“The Jubilee party has been hijacked by conman and busybodies who are hell-bent on undermining other leaders even the DP who is also a principal in the party. If the DP wants to join us in UDA he is welcome because we, his supporters, have left Jubilee,” he said.

Sudi also criticised those accusing the DP of supporting other candidates who are not Jubilee members.

“In Msambweni we saw President Uhuru Kenyatta supporting ODM candidate in the by-election. Why the hypocrisy when DP Ruto support anyone of his choice especially when our Jubilee party fails to fields a candidate,” charged Sudi.

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra and Uasin Gishu Senator Prof Margaret Kamar perceived as anti-Ruto called on locals to focus on development and focus on development matters.

“For now, let's focus on development matters and avoid petty politics which will come and go,” said Mishra.

However, Ruto steered clear of the UDA politics and called for a peaceful united country.

“I am more interested in the unity, development and peace across the country. Though our focus as Jubilee party has been hijacked by BBI and petty politics, I will not lose focus,” he said.

He said the Jubilee agenda will kick off once the BBI agenda is settled.