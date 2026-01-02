National crackdown on road safety as schools set to open next week

An NTSA officer confiscates number plates from vehicles that were found non-compliant with traffic laws during an enforcement exercise on Nairobi's Southern Bypass on January 2 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The government has launched a nationwide road safety crackdown ahead of the reopening of schools next week.

The move extends the festive season enforcement operations in a bid to curb accidents and save lives.

The operation is being conducted jointly by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service (NPS), targeting traffic violations across major highways and towns countrywide.

According to data from NTSA, a total of 4,458 lives were lost through road accidents from January to December 15, 2025. 1,685 of which were pedestrians,403 drivers,723 passengers, 432 pillion passengers,67 pedal cyclists and 1,148 motorcyclists.

In Nairobi, officers were stationed along the Southern Bypass in Nairobi, where they carried out intensive checks on motorists.

According to NTSA officials on the ground, the operation began at 11am and had already yielded significant results by early afternoon.

Vehicles that were found to be non-compliant were impounded within two hours due to various violations, including lack of valid inspection stickers, unlicensed drivers, and speeding.

“Speeding remains one of the major traffic offences, and that is why many drivers have been arrested today. Our role as NTSA is not only enforcement but also public sensitisation. Drivers must have the correct license class for the type of vehicle they are operating,” said Anthony Nyongesa the principal officer communications at NTSA.

Authorities expressed concern over drivers licensed for small private vehicles being found behind the wheel of heavy commercial and public service vehicles, a practice they termed illegal and dangerous.

“This is not allowed. We want drivers to ensure they have the right class before coming onto the road. We do not want to lose more lives, especially during this festive period and as schools reopen,” Nyongesa added.

The crackdown, which began last week, will continue until schools officially reopen and beyond.

NTSA and police officers have been deployed across the country, including regions such as Sagana, Nyeri, Eldoret, Timboroa, Kisumu, and Kisii, among others.

Nyongesa noted that special attention is being paid to school transport operators as parents prepare to take children back to school.

Authorities warned that vehicles ferrying students must be fully compliant, inspected, and driven by properly licensed drivers.

He noted that overloading and speeding, especially by public service vehicles, will not be tolerated.

“We are heading into a school-opening season, and we want to ensure that every child, teacher, and parent is safe on the road. Parents are urged to ensure their children board compliant vehicles driven by qualified drivers,” he noted.

Police also raised alarm over motorists who ignore stop signs or drive away despite police spikes on the road, noting that failure to stop is a serious traffic offence.

Such drivers may be subjected to refresher driving courses as part of corrective measures.

In addition, mobile courts remain operational in various parts of the country to swiftly handle traffic cases, reinforcing compliance with traffic laws.

“Motorists found with lesser offenses like lack of silence renewal are being asked to renew instantly as most of our services are online, and then let go. We just want them to comply with this rule,” said Nyongesa.

NTSA and NPS noted that public awareness is a critical part of accident prevention and hence the need to constantly put up such operations to keep motorists in check.

As the festive season comes to an end and schools reopen, authorities reaffirmed their commitment to remaining on the roads to ensure strict adherence to traffic regulations.

“Our message is simple: have the right papers, drive compliant vehicles, observe speed limits, and respect traffic rules. Road safety is a shared responsibility,” said Salome Musira, a road safety officer.

She added that failure to not see the stop signs on these checkpoints amounts to a road safety hazard, cautioning motorists to be extra careful with road signs.

“We have noted a lot of vehicles running into the roadway spikes puncturing their tires, which alone amounts to unsafe road usage,” she said.