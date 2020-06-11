Ruto's allies says Msambweni win projects 2022 General Election

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have said the Msambweni parliamentary by-election outcome has a bearing on the 2022 General Election.

Feisal Bader, an independent candidate, on Tuesday, won the poll, trouncing Orange Democratic Movement’s Omar Boga.

Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission tally showed that Mr Bader had 15,251 votes against Mr Boga’s 10,444 votes from all the 129 polling stations.

“Dalili ya mvua ni mawingu, dalili ya 2022 ni ushindi Msambweni (when clouds gather, it is a sign that it will rain and what we witnessed in Msambweni is a clear sign of what will happen in 2022). After Msambweni, BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) and 2022 are on the line,” said nominated MP David ole Sankok.

Mr Sankok said BBI should be opened up to accommodate more views.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said what was witnessed at the Coast, Nakuru and Murang’a is a pointer to what may befall BBI.

MP Johanna Ng’eno (Emurrua Dikir) encouraged Mr Ruto to remain resilient in his quest for the 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto, however, downplayed the narrative and reiterated the need for Kenyans to be given the freedom to choose what is good for them.

He was speaking at Ololung’a village in Narok County yesterday during the burial of the mother of Labour Cabinet Administration Secretary Patrick Ntutu.

The DP said Kenyans were capable of making informed choices and should not be coerced into certain political directions.

He reiterated that constitutional changes should not divide Kenyans.

“Constitution is what binds us together. The referendum will come and go but Kenya will remain,” he said, adding that leaders should provide solutions to the problems facing Kenyans.

Despite Ruto not dwelling much on the Msambweni win, his allies could not keep quiet about it and predicted the DP will win in 2022.

Narok Woman Rep Soipan Tuya said as leaders, they should never be shepherded blindly on issues.

“When we say BBI should wait for Kenyans to get standard health service, is that too much to ask for? “ she asked.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai hailed Jubilee’s development projects in the county such as Narok-Sekenani Gate, Mulot-Ololung’a, Kilgoris-Shartuka roads, which are now complete.

Kajido Governor Joseph ole Lenku, who is the BBI Chair of the Narok/Kajiado Economic Bloc, kept off politics.