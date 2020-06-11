×
Calls for tolerance as Ruto returns to Kisii, Nyamira for fundraisers

By Edwin Nyarangi | October 6th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

 

Deputy President William Ruto and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro addresses supporters in Kisii town early last month. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to visit Nyamira and Kisii counties this week for a series of fundraisers, barely a month after holding similar events there.

According to his allies in the region, Dr Ruto will help raise funds for various churches at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba Constituency and boda boda riders at Sironga in West Mugirango Constituency, Nyamira County on Thursday.

On Friday, Ruto will be heading to Kenyenya in Bomachoge Borabu Constituency in Kisii County for a fundraiser for various women’s groups. This comes barely one month after he held a fundraiser for boda boda riders in Kitutu Chache South Constituency and another for women’s groups in South Mugirango Constituency.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi told The Standard that Ruto would visit the two counties to support needy groups and asked those who might be harbouring plans to interfere with the tour to hold their horses and wait until he has left for them to organise their own fundraisers.

“The people of Kisii and Nyamira are ready to welcome the deputy president on Thursday and Friday purely to carry out fundraisers to support churches, women’s groups and the youth,” said Mr Maangi.

Gusii Parliamentary Caucus chairman Joash Nyamoko called on the people of Kisii and Nyamira counties to turn up in large numbers to welcome Ruto.

The North Mugirango MP appealed for political tolerance and said the people of Gusii would not like to see a repeat of what happened last month when some youths burned tyres in Kisii town and littered Nyamarambe Stadium prior to Ruto’s tour.

Bomachoge Chache MP Alpha Miruka said any leader was free to visit any part of the country. He asked Kenyans to respect Ruto as the country’s deputy president. 

