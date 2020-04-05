Kibwana: I will do better than Kibaki if elected president

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

Kibaki was not a novice. He had experience as a Cabinet minister and vice president. He had a lot of time to prepare to lead, especially the economy. Kibaki did not believe in enriching himself with public funds. He was satisfied with what he had. He was more interested in developing the country’s economy, not stealing from it. He found an economy on its knees, set up structures, came up with Vision 2030 and initiated public service reforms. He was an integral part in the making of the new constitution. He got able administrators, then delegated jobs. When Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto took over, they did not focus on the economy or Vision 2030. Uhuru wanted his own team and dropped experienced civil servants of the Kibaki administration. Then there were political problems that pitted Raila Odinga against the Jubilee government, with the 2018 handshake further causing more problems resulting into Jubilee A and B. The public debt escalated and much of the money that should be used for development is now diverted towards repaying debt. Corruption, Covid-19, the BBI and tussle over revenue sharing formula have made things even worse.

You can’t lead alone. You need people who have the best interest of the country at heart. I will prioritise devolution by ensuring more money is sent to the counties. I will work with elected leaders and enforce the rule of law to create an environment conducive for the fighting of corruption. I almost lost my seat fighting corruption in Makueni County. I will also insist that civil servants and other public service officers must declare their wealth and agree to leave office if found culpable in corruption. I will also initiate a programme that guarantees employment for the vulnerable.We ought to be careful about what we call the deep state because there is the State, which is provided for by the Constitution and is enshrined in the law. If you work outside that framework, that becomes illegal. Baptising wrongdoers as deep state is something I do not accept if or when I become president. The matter of deep state has been dramatised. It is wrong to propagate a narrative that there are people in the government system, who can’t be touched by the law.

Kenya is a democracy. I am not asking anyone to step down for me. It’s the people to weigh us and look at our agenda and make a decision. Presidential contenders should not be seen as enemies. I will ask the people of Ukambani for their blessings. I will then ask the people of Kenya for the same, because we are looking for a national president, not a tribal president.But who is this candidate? Kenya is not a monarchy, and you cannot be elected to leadership position just because you come from a particular lineage. The question is not whether or not you are a dynasty, the question should be, am I able to convince Kenyans to elect me? Do I have solutions to their problems? That is my focus. I don’t want to call them dynasties, however they have a right to go for the presidency, just not in the name of a dynasty.No. I will run with whatever I am offered, even if it’s just Sh5. That’s what President Barack Obama of the United States did. He was not rich, but he was organised. It’s the same way we were organised during the making of the Constitution. We were underdogs, we didn’t have any money but we were organised. If someone gives you Sh10, it means you have their vote because they have invested in you.

