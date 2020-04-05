DP Ruto wants God to remove Tuju, Murathe from Jubilee posts

Deputy President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

A man can keep his feelings secret but only for some time. Now it seems like Deputy President William Ruto has decided to cough out some of the stuff building up in the chest. On Sunday he told a vernacular TV that God would remove Jubilee Secretary-General RaphaelTuju and Vice Chairman David Murathe from the party's leadership if people don’t do so. He said: “Ikishindikana sana tutaomba mungu awaondoe [If we are defeated, we’ll pray so that God removes them]…because they are the biggest threats to us having politics based on ideology, on policy on program rather than having politics that is retrogressive.” He proceeded: “If there is one thing that Uhuru Kenyatta and I should leave behind is a united strong national party in the name of Jubilee.”

Ruto rubbished claims that he was sidelined in the running of government even after his allies had raised an alarm . He was asked: “Do you attend cabinet meetings?" he shot back at his host asking him: “How does that concern you? Have you heard that I missed any Cabinet meeting? I attend all the Cabinet meetings as the Deputy President.” He also didn't give a decisive answer on whether he supports the Building Bridges Initiative to amend the constitution and introduce a third tier layer of governance.“Wewe unajua mahali gani ya katiba inabadilishwa? Hiyo ripoti ya BBI wewe umesoma? Hiyo ni maoni yake mimi sijui [Do you know which section of the Constitution is being amended? Have you read that BBI report? That’s his opinion],” he responded.

But even with his mixed gesture, there are indications that the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy is on the rocks. The two used to be buddies donning similar outfits at the beginning of their tenure in the presidency. But nearly seven years down the line, that relationship has been torn into pieces as they chart different paths. President Uhuru has since made ODM leader Raila Odinga his key ally and sidelined Dr Ruto. The DP, on the other hand, has struck out alone and does not even use government aircraft. At the height of coronavirus infections which forced the country into an economic lockdown, the DP received various delegations at his home in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu, and his Karen residence, Nairobi.

