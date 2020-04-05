Tobiko and Murkomen call each other names

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.

In a rarely witnessed burst of anger in public, Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has torn into Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen over what he termed as disrespect for President Uhuru Kenyatta. “Murkomen needs to have respect. He is out here insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders. He should respect the President. If you don’t respect the president of the Republic of Kenya, you do not deserve to be respected by anyone,” the furious CS said at Loita Forest. Tobiko who was addressing the press today controversially said DP Ruto was only a clerk to the president. “Deputy president is a clerk. An assistant to the president,” he said.

His remarks come a day after Murkomen hit out at the CS over what he termed disrespect to DP Ruto. In a bare-knuckle attack, Murkomen described the former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as a non-performer who was given a soft landing at the environment docket because he could not deliver as a DPP. In what is likely to fuel the Jubilee wrangles further, Murkomen said CS Tobiko had no moral authority to lecture DP Ruto , saying he is a small person in the Jubilee government compared to Ruto. “Mr Tobiko you are a mere clerk in Jubilee government. You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP. You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss. First, try to be MCA,” he tweeted.He also accused Tobiko of using State resources including Cabinet secretaries to campaign for his sister Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East MP).

“While I understand Tobiko’s right to protect the sister, I wonder why he is using state resources including, CSs Mutahi Kagwe and Fred Matiang'i to promote nepotism” he posed. Murkomen also questioned President Uhuru’s silence as Cabinet secretaries attack his deputy in public functions. Tobiko while in the company of his Interior and Health counterparts Fred Matiang Matiang’i and Mutahi Kagwe had recently criticised the Deputy President for what they described as campaigning for 2022 instead of serving Kenyans. Speaking in Kajiado East on Thursday, Tobiko challenged the DP to shelve the 2022 campaign through his Karen office delegations and instead help President Uhuru serve the nation. “The office of the President is still not vacant, we still have two years away to 2022, why are people hosting delegation at Karen?” wondered Tobiko in a clear reference to the DP.

