Joho conspicuously absent as Ruto woos his Coast backyard, harvests allies

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (right) and politician Suleiman Shahbal (centre)arrive at Wildwaters on August 16. [File, Standard]

A 'Sultan' on the down-low politically, an entreating deputy president and a grumbling region fertile for adoption. This is the situation unfolding in Coast. In the last three weeks, Deputy President William Ruto has pitched camp in the Coast three times, after a long lull, ostensibly to meet delegations, listen to grievances and launch mid-level projects. Having established a foothold in the region, through the purchase of a 1,000-acre parcel of land in Taita Taveta, Ruto appears keen to politically capture the Coast, previously considered a stronghold of Raila Odinga's ODM. While during the visits Ruto and his allies have sharpened attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta, fighting off the constitutional reform agenda, ODM deputy party leader and the region's political supremo, Hassan Joho, has gone on a long lull that has befuddled allies and foes in equal measure.

When the revenue sharing formula was birthing new rebels across the country, and asserting loyalists in equal measure, the Mombasa governor, alongside his colleagues Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Salim Mvurya (Kwale), maintained studious silence. Political acolytes of the three say they no longer have to shout their voices hoarse as they now consult directly with the President and Cabinet Secretaries. Joho's Chief of Staff Joab Tumbo says Mombasa's views on the debate about the revenue sharing formula were being advanced by Senator Mohamed Faki. "That is a matter being handled by the Senate. ODM party has also taken a position so has the Council of Governors. The governor believes those are the right organs to deal with the issue," he says.On the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Tumbo says Joho commissioned a scientific study on the railway line's effects on the economy and handed it to the President, the Senate and National assembly.

He says people need to sober up and realise that Joho can no longer shout at President Kenyatta. “Coast lacks a political shepherd. Joho and Kingi are in a dilemma whether to go against their party boss and oppose the third formula,” says Maimuna Mwidau, a political analyst. Ruto has seen the opportunity and is not wasting the chances. In his most recent visit, he met youth, opinion leaders and clerics to listen to the region’s grievances. Nyali MP Mohamed Ali who played host said the DP met close to 15 MPs, including nine from Coast, and several MCAs from the region's six counties. He says the agenda of the meeting was to address the Coast’s grievances on the contentious revenue sharing formula, which will see the region's counties lose Sh7 billion to Sh8 billion if passed.

