SEE ALSO: Why class war campaign may not win 2022 presidency“We thank God for taking care of Raila while he was undergoing medication. I am humbled that he chose my Ildamat home as his first place to come have lunch with us,” Atwoli said at the time. Even as speculation mounted over its agenda given the current movements on the political scene, Atwoli yesterday emerged after the meeting to address the media, saying it was nothing more than a lunch meeting. ''You are aware that the time for politics is not yet, however we have discussed some issues that are ailing our country especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said. The Cotu boss said President Kenyatta had given a stern warning that politics should not take centre stage. ''What we are interested in for now is to know how we will rescue our country from this pandemic; time for politics will come,'' Atwoli said.
SEE ALSO: Battle of wits and tactics as Uhuru and Ruto eye 2022Other sources at the meeting, however, said the gathering discussed 2022 succession. "The meeting was to chart the way forward in managing the 2022 succession. On the table is to have three principals, Raila, Uhuru and Gideon form a summit to flesh out issues and clear the path on who will succeed Uhuru," said a source privy to the discussions. Atwoli’s home has become synonymous with those who support the Building Bridges Initiative, a product of Raila and Uhuru’s March 2018 handshake. Talk of a summit to be formed by the three leaders could be a further pointer that Deputy President William Ruto is not the automatic successor to Uhuru and will boost the Kanu leader's political clout, particularly in the Rift Valley. The Kajiado meeting comes just days after Ruto weighed in on the succession talk, saying he was aware there was a plot by what he called the 'deep state' to stop his 2022 presidential bid. He claimed the group was akin to one that tried to stop his joint ticket with Uhuru in 2013 when the pair were facing cases at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.