Jubilee summons Nairobi MCAs to discuss speaker vote

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Jubilee party has summoned all its Nairobi MCAs to the party headquarters for a deliberation meeting today at 12 noon. The meeting is expected to deliberate on the election of a new speaker following the resignation of Beatrice Elachi on Tuesday. The meeting has been called by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and it’s expected that all 65 MCAs will show up. The party has a total of 66 MCAs, both elected and nominated but the number was reduced to 65 after nominated MCA Habiba Hussein lost her seat for missing sittings for two years. "In light of the current developments at the Nairobi County Assembly, you are required to attend a consultative meeting of all Jubilee elected and nominated members at Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani at 12 noon on Thursday, August 13, 2020 without fail," stated Tuju through a letter.

"The Jubilee Party Whip at the Assembly Mr Paul Kados is by copy of this letter expected to whip members accordingly," he added. Also taking place today is the disciplinary hearing for eight MCAs summoned on Tuesday by party chairman Nelson Dzuya. The MCAs allied to former speaker Beatrice Elachi had been directed to appear before the disciplinary committee over their misconduct. They include acting Speaker and Ruai MCA John Kamangu Nyumu, Ziwani/Kariokor MCA Millicent Mugadi, Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Karani, Dandora Area 3 MCA Charles Thuo Wakarindi and nominated MCAs June Ndegwa, Joyce Kamau, Susan Makungu and Margaret Mbote. They are accused of “various infractions in their conduct that contravene the standards of discipline as per the party Constitution” and acting contrary to pledges made and signed in 2017.

“This letter is to inform you that you are required to appear before the disciplinary committee on August 13, 2020 at 10 am at the party headquarters,” states the letter copied to Secretary-General Raphael Tuju. “The committee shall grant you an audience on this date to hear your side of the story. A decision may then be made whether to prefer formal charges or not against you." The summons come hot on the heels of chaos that was witnessed at the Nairobi County assembly after MCAs sought to impeach Elachi for a second time. Elachi had gone against the party position and failed to communicate and effect changes to the assembly leadership that saw the reinstatement of majority leader Abdi Guyo. The chaos led to the brutal beating of Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu by police and closure of the City Assembly until September 2020.

