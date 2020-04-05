';
Power politics: ODM cancels summonses to 12 MCAs

By Josphat Thiong’o and Cyrus Ombati | August 12th 2020 at 06:38:51 GMT +0300

The MCAs had been ordered to report to Chungwa House in Lavington, Nairobi today. [File]

The Orange Democratic Movement has cancelled summonses issued to 12 Nairobi County MCAs over their involvement in wrangles in the assembly.

In a communication sent to the leaders on Monday night, the party rescinded the summonses citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

Party chairman John Mbadi had ordered the MCAs to Chungwa House today.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, your scheduled appearance before the party’s disciplinary organ has been postponed to a later date that will be communicated in due course. We regret any inconvenience caused,” read a notice from ODM party lawyer Tony Moturi on behalf of Mr Mbadi.

SEE ALSO: Beatrice Elachi resigns as city speaker

The affected MCAs are Wilson Ochola, Maurice Gari, David Mbithi, Cecilia Ayot, Caroline Mayunzu, Hafsa Khalif, Jared Okode, Redson Otieno, Nicholas Okumu, Millicent Okatch, David Okello and Hajj Nimo.

They had been accused of going against the party’s constitution; frustrating recruitment of the clerk that saw the appointment of Edward Gichana before the court nullified the same; and appending their signatures in support of the ouster Motion against Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

“By this letter, you are hereby summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary organ sitting at the party headquarters at Chungwa House on Tuesday, August 11, at 9am, to show why disciplinary action should not be taken against you with regard to your violation of the party constitution, code of conduct, regulations and the law,” read a letter signed by Mbadi, and dated August 4. 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

