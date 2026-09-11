Parable of PLO’s hammer-lifting mosquitoes, and professorial pecking order in Kisumu fete
Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, aka PLO, has fashioned himself as the quintessential public intellectual. A lawyer by training, he’s popular in local and international conference circuits due to his energised delivery of kizungu mingi. One of his memorable quips was that one doesn’t kill a mosquito using a hammer.
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