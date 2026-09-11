PLO Lumumba takes centre stage in a curious clash of professors, protocol and pecking order in Kisumu. [File, Standard]

Parable of PLO’s hammer-lifting mosquitoes, and professorial pecking order in Kisumu fete

Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, aka PLO, has fashioned himself as the quintessential public intellectual. A lawyer by training, he’s popular in local and international conference circuits due to his energised delivery of kizungu mingi. One of his memorable quips was that one doesn’t kill a mosquito using a hammer.