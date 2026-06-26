Bouquets on razor wire in Parliament a paean to youth remembrance

Mr Speaker, Sir, I offer a poetic paean in place of prose whose rough sides is rubbing Prezzo Bill Ruto the wrong way, hence my fear that further aggravations could trigger a fresh command to police to shoot protesting youths in the leg! I hear a Sh2 billion bounty was offered to wipe away the tears, not the blood on floor of Parliament.
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