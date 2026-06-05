Yes, Prezzo Ruto knows what he's doing, he's confirming Trump's insult of Africa

I didn’t expect, even for a moment, that the government would waste an extra minute defending Americans’ quest to establish a quarantine colony in the sovereign republic of Kenya in the year of our Lord 2026.
There is no ambiguity about who’s building the ebola quarantine in Laikipia, who will run it, whom it is meant for, and why.
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