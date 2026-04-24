Murkomen isn't nosing around for goons who are on the run, they'll eventually get back home

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is a funny man. No, I’m not talking about his dainty smile that he flashed, no doubt tickled by his own jokes when he appeared before a parliamentary committee this week.
It’s good when politicians smile; many are so bad-tempered these days, as Election Day draws close. Murkomen was freshly shaven and his moustache styled. There was a hint of oil on his pate. In a word, here was a man ready to face the world.
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