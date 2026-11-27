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Veteran actor Pete Edochie. [File]

I must admit that Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart and Ayi Kwei Armah’s The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born have been among my favourite books since my high school days. They were not examinable setbooks in our time, but I had the rare opportunity to read them simply because I loved literature. I was not looking for marks or preparing for an examination. I just wanted to read. And there was something about these two novels that kept drawing me back to them.

Years later, when I started watching films, I came across Pete Edochie. I remember watching him play Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Things Fall Apart. Having read the novel, I was curious to see how someone would bring such a complicated character to life.

I never imagined that an actor could make a character I had known only through books feel so real. Edochie did exactly that. He did not just act Okonkwo. He became the man. His voice, his manner of speaking and the way he carried himself reminded me of the Okonkwo I had imagined while reading Achebe. It was one of those rare moments when a book and a film meet in a way that leaves you satisfied.

On Wednesday, 25 November 2026, Pete Edochie died at the age of 79 in Enugu, Nigeria. The news of his passing brought back those memories. I found myself thinking about the actor who had helped me see one of my favourite literary characters in a different way.

For many of us who grew up reading African literature, Edochie was more than a familiar face on television. He was the man who gave Okonkwo a voice.

Okonkwo was not a simple character. He was a hardworking man who wanted to rise above the poverty and shame associated with his father, Unoka. He worked hard, became wealthy and earned respect in his community. But he was also a man who feared weakness so much that he often failed to show love to the people around him. He believed that a man had to be strong at all times. He could not accept tenderness, even when it came from his own family. His greatest weakness was that he never learnt how to deal with the world when things did not go his way.

Edochie understood that side of Okonkwo. He played him as a strong man, but there was always something troubling beneath that strength. You could see a man who wanted to control everything around him, yet was slowly losing control of his own life. That is what made his performance memorable.

Achebe’s novel was also about a society that was changing. The arrival of colonialism and Christianity brought new ways of life to Umuofia. Some people accepted the changes, while others resisted them. Okonkwo could not accept the new world. He fought against it, but he could not stop it.

Reading Things Fall Apart as a young student helped me understand that African history was not simply about what happened to us. It was also about how we responded to what happened. Achebe showed us a community with its own traditions, beliefs and ways of life before colonial rule disrupted them. That is why the novel remains important. It reminds us that our history did not begin with the arrival of Europeans. We had societies, leaders, conflicts and stories of our own.

I have always loved The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born for a different reason. Armah writes about corruption and the struggle to remain honest in a society where doing the right thing can make life difficult. Reading these two novels in high school opened my eyes to the power of African writers. They were not just telling stories. They were asking difficult questions about the kind of society we wanted to become.

Pete Edochie helped carry that literature beyond the classroom and the pages of books. Through his performance, people who had never read Achebe came to know Okonkwo. Those who had read the novel could watch the character come alive. That is a special contribution to African storytelling.

His death is a loss to Nigerian cinema and to African culture. But it is also a personal loss to those of us who remember discovering him through a book we loved. I will always remember Pete Edochie as the actor who gave a face to Okonkwo. Achebe wrote the story, and Edochie helped us see it.

An iroko has fallen, but the stories remain. Whenever I return to Things Fall Apart, I will remember the man who made Okonkwo feel real.