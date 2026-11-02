Children need urban centres that are designed for them

Nairobi needs safe, accessible public spaces where children can play, grow and thrive. [iStockphoto]

As children across Kenya settle into the long school holiday, the question of where they can safely spend their free time becomes especially important. For some, the break means time to explore, play sports and enjoy the outdoors.

For others, particularly those growing up in crowded urban neighbourhoods, it means navigating a city where safe spaces to play are increasingly difficult to find.