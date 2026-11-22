Audio By Vocalize

Opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka and retired chief Justice David Maraga at the IEBC consultative forum. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

I have been meaning to write this missive (ha! ha!) to you people in the opposition, and, in particular, the younger politicians with ambitions for the hot seat.

You must remember you are facing an incumbent who’s a cunning fox, someone whose confidence levels about winning the upcoming election are at an all-time high. This may be his idea of softening Kenyans for electoral malpractices (read rigging) but just be aware that you have work to do. Plenty of work.

The fact is, William Ruto and his State House Mafia hold the reins of power. They will pull all the strings and wires to ensure none of you occupy that House on the Hill in the coming year. They have loads of cash to dish out (never mind that this is inflationary money) as well as other goodies to bribe villagers with.

I wonder however, whether the government will attempt to bribe the entire country in the style of Ol Kalou: this would cause a spike in prices that will make Zimbabwe in its hey-days of hyper-inflation look like child’s play.

We have 290 constituencies. Do the math. Only a desperate government (like the one we have today) would attempt to bribe an entire population. You have been warned.

We are fortunate that the good people of Ol Kalou showed us that all is not lost: that ‘eating’ does not necessarily mean people will vote for you. Now, the surest way to lose is for one of you to think they can go it alone. You will be beaten like a ‘burukenge’ like some of my friends like saying.

Here is the bad news: you have moles firmly planted among you. Many of them. You have a good number of wolves in sheep’s clothing, claiming to be the people’s favourite for the top seat. In fact, some are so brazen they are not even hiding their identity: they are wolves in sheep's clothing. Identify them and alienate them. They can be your Achilles heel.

I have heard someone say you are empty, that you have nothing to offer the country. Well, some of you are empty for sure. What I would however, advise you is not to make empty promises (actually, lies) that we’ve grown accustomed to with the current people in power.

A columnist from The New York Times put it succinctly when he said of Donald Trump: ‘every time he opens his mouth, a lie escapes.’

Well, you could replace Trump’s name with our very own and apply the phrase, especially with the numerous lies we have been fed in the recent past. You must therefore decide on one candidate to stand a chance. And let not age be the criteria, please. Age does not necessarily bestow wisdom as we have realised with some of the older politicians.

In fact, many Kenyan politicians grow thicker the more they occupy the high pedestals. They turn into professional praise singers the moment they access the feeding trough. You know this professor, trained in one of the most prestigious universities in the world, who was the most vehement critic of the current regime.

Woe unto you if he placed you in his crosshairs. He would use all the legalese, vitriol and vocabulary he had learned as a scholar. By the time he was through with his victim of the day, that person would start doubting whether he had an iota of goodness left in him.

That is, until the professor was co-opted into a miscellaneous position in State House: the change would have confused a chameleon. He started singing praises from the flattened rooftop of State House, drowning every other praise singer while at it.

I stress this point, my dear brothers and sisters, to remind you that we have old fools among you, who, if you peek at their history, will reveal their true colours. They started chanting praises way before some of the younger ones among you were born. Don’t trust them one bit.

-The writer is a communications consultant