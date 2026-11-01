Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Punish heavily State officials linked to human trafficking

By Thomas Musau | Nov. 1, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

If the revelations contained in the United States Department of State's 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report, particularly its Kenya country assessment released on October 8, 2026, are anything to go by, Kenya is heading in the wrong direction.

The report raises disturbing allegations that Kenyan government officials colluded with recruitment agencies and Russian government representatives to facilitate fraudulent recruitment of more than 1,000 Kenyan men into the Russian military.

The revelations are not only worrying to Kenyans but also deeply embarrassing within the international community. They portray a country where corruption and abuse of public office may have reached the disturbing point of putting human lives at risk.

Some recruits were reportedly promised lucrative employment in construction and security, only to find themselves drawn into Russia's war against Ukraine. If proven, these allegations represent an extraordinary betrayal of public trust. Government officials entrusted with protecting citizens cannot exploit their positions to facilitate activities that endanger the very people they are employed to serve.

The human consequences are devastating. On October 8, 2026, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi informed Parliament that government records identified 354 Kenyans connected to the conflict, including 84 reported killed or missing in action. Another 77 remained on the frontlines, 38 were in military camps and 34 were hospitalised.

Families have separately disputed the government's figures, claiming that as many as 841 Kenyans remain unaccounted for. These discrepancies demand urgent clarification, particularly as families continue to endure uncertainty over the fate of their loved ones.

Behind these statistics are grieving families, shattered dreams and innocent Kenyans whose search for better opportunities abroad may have ended in tragedy. The government must establish the whereabouts of those missing, secure the return of survivors and assist families seeking information about those reported dead or missing. Diplomatic assurances are meaningless without measurable results.

For years, corruption in Kenya has largely been associated with stolen public funds, inflated contracts and questionable procurement deals. The trafficking allegations expose a potentially more sinister dimension: the exploitation of human lives.

When public authority is allegedly used to facilitate the movement of unsuspecting Kenyans into dangerous foreign conflicts, corruption ceases to be merely an economic crime. It becomes a direct threat to human life and national security.

The American report further raises concerns about recruitment agencies reportedly owned by government employees and allegedly implicated in trafficking offences. It notes that the government did not report taking action against some of these agencies. Such revelations expose serious weaknesses in institutional oversight and potential conflicts of interest within public service.

Impunity that allows corruption and abuse of office to flourish must be dismantled. Public officers implicated by credible evidence must face independent investigations, suspension where legally justified and prosecution where sufficient evidence exists. Political patronage must never become a shield against criminal accountability.

Kenya must strengthen oversight of overseas recruitment agencies, immigration clearances and employment contracts. Every agency recruiting citizens for foreign employment should undergo rigorous licensing, financial scrutiny and regular compliance audits. Recruitment payments, beneficial ownership and connections to public officials must be independently examined.

Officers responsible for approving suspicious arrangements should face mandatory accountability reviews, supported by secure records that cannot be quietly altered or destroyed. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions must be allowed to perform their responsibilities without political interference. Investigations should follow the evidence regardless of the seniority, influence or connections of those involved. Asset recovery, confiscation of criminal proceeds and disqualification from public office should accompany appropriate criminal sanctions.

Whistleblowers must also receive meaningful protection. Corruption thrives where honest public servants fear losing their jobs, facing intimidation or being victimised for exposing wrongdoing. Secure reporting mechanisms, enforceable protection against retaliation and independent investigation of complaints are essential to dismantling networks operating within government institutions.

Parliament must review whether existing legislation adequately punishes public officers who knowingly facilitate human trafficking. Although trafficking does not automatically constitute treason under Kenyan law, deliberate collaboration with foreign interests to expose citizens to exploitation warrants consideration of aggravated criminal penalties proportionate to the harm caused.

-The writer is an advocate of diaspora affairs

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Human Trafficking Lured To Russia Kenyans In Russian Military
.

Latest Stories

New twist to row over Moi's family land in Eldoret
New twist to row over Moi's family land in Eldoret
National
By Standard Reporter
1 hr ago
Bomas billions: Secret contract reveals kickback clauses, excesses
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
Kalonzo, Gachagua to hold another meeting at Wamunyoro
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bomas billions: Secret contract reveals kickback clauses, excesses
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Bomas billions: Secret contract reveals kickback clauses, excesses
Kalonzo, Gachagua to hold another meeting at Wamunyoro
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Kalonzo, Gachagua to hold another meeting at Wamunyoro
Teachers claim students dropped out of school in 2025 due to Makenzi's Influence
By Kelvin Karani 1 hr ago
Teachers claim students dropped out of school in 2025 due to Makenzi's Influence
The October lie: Ruto's Mega projects miss yet another deadline
By Jacob Ochiro 1 hr ago
The October lie: Ruto's Mega projects miss yet another deadline
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved