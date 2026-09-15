What Ruto at 4 "Scorecards" tell us about data anarchy

President Ruto addresses congregants at Voice of Salvation and Healing Church in Kisumu as he begins a four-day tour of the Nyanza region, September 13, 2026. [Daniel Ogendo, Standard]

With last Sunday marking the fourth anniversary of President William Ruto’s September 2022 inauguration into office, we are seeing plenty of analysis on his administration’s performance across mainstream and social media. Technically, by now Ruto@4 should mean the same thing as Opposition@-1 (minus one), yet, as we are often reminded, “they have no alternative agenda”.