The heaven of the earth: A journey beyond where mountains, ocean and ancient civilizations meet

Audio By Vocalize

At the far eastern edge of Africa lies a remarkable land where history, nature and the ocean come together in a way that is difficult to find anywhere else in the world. Baargaal and Hafun, in the Ras Caseyr region of Bari, Puntland, Somalia, are places where the past seems to remain alive, while the landscape itself feels almost untouched by time.

For centuries, this corner of the Horn of Africa occupied an important position along the ancient maritime trade routes connecting Africa, Arabia, the Indian Ocean and the wider world. Its strategic location made it a place of commercial exchange and, at different periods, an area of interest to competing regional and global powers.

The history of Ras Caseyr is deeply connected to the great maritime routes of the Indian Ocean. During the era of European imperial competition, the wider region became part of the strategic calculations of powers such as Britain and Italy, particularly because of its proximity to the Gulf of Aden and the major sea routes leading toward the Red Sea and beyond. The legacy of the Ottoman Empire’s presence and influence in the wider region adds another layer to its rich historical story.

Yet the story of Baargaal and Hafun is not only about empires and geopolitics. It is also a story of trade, livelihoods and natural wealth.

The region has long been associated with valuable natural products, including frankincense and dates, as well as salt and other mineral resources. Its coastal waters have supported generations of fishing communities and are part of one of the world's most productive marine environments.

But what truly distinguishes Ras Caseyr is the landscape itself.

Here, mountains rise dramatically from the coastline, meeting the vast waters of the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden. Islands, rocky cliffs, beaches, valleys and rugged mountain terrain create a landscape of extraordinary contrasts. The warm climate, breathtaking coastline and welcoming people give the region a character that is both wild and deeply human.

For the adventurous traveller, Ras Caseyr offers extraordinary possibilities.

Its mountains and rugged terrain provide natural settings for hiking, canyoning and rock climbing, while its coastline and open waters offer opportunities for kitesurfing, surfing, kayaking and scuba diving. For those who simply want to escape the noise of modern life, its beaches and remote landscapes provide something equally valuable: silence, space and a sense of freedom.

Standing on the coast of Baargaal or Hafun, one can easily feel the scale of the place. The horizon stretches endlessly across the Indian Ocean. The mountains stand behind you, the sea before you, and the ancient routes of sailors and traders seem to exist somewhere between the two.

It is this feeling that makes Ras Caseyr more than a destination.

It is an experience

A journey here is a journey through layers of history—from ancient commerce and maritime civilizations to the era of imperial competition and the modern world. It is also a journey into a landscape that retains much of its natural character, offering visitors the rare feeling of discovering a place rather than simply visiting it.

Perhaps the greatest attraction of Baargaal, Hafun and the wider Ras Caseyr region is precisely this combination: history without losing its soul, nature without losing its wildness, and people whose hospitality makes the journey memorable.

At the easternmost reaches of Africa, where the mountains meet the sea and the Indian Ocean opens toward the wider world, Ras Caseyr stands as one of the Horn of Africa's most extraordinary yet still under-discovered destinations.

This is a land beyond the horizon—a place where the mountains remember history, the ocean carries stories, and the beauty of the earth remains remarkably close to the way it was first created.

Bari Region and Ras Caseyr are definitely a place to discover, a history to remember, and a horizon to experience.