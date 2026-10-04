Inside details of Kalonzo and Muthama meeting last Thursday

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka held a private meeting with Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama in Lavington, Nairobi, on October 1, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Thursday night meeting between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has elicited mixed reaction, with emerging speculations that the latter would be wooing the former Vice President to join government.

Wiper chairman Jamleck Kamau has now revealed that he convened the meeting as part of efforts to bring the former UDA chairman back into the opposition fold.