How Ruto's 'dogs' of war have kept Kalonzo's troops busy in his Ukambani backyard

Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses residents of Nambale town, Busia County. [Dennish Ochieng, Standard]

President William Ruto appears to be leaving nothing to chance as he strives to frustrate Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s political grip on the lower Eastern region.

Alive to the fact that Kalonzo stands a good chance of being named the united opposition’s single presidential candidate to face him at the ballot in next year’s general election, President Ruto has not only identified, but has also equipped and unleashed a lean but lethal battalion of foot soldiers who appear to be effectively disorienting Wiper party dominance in Ukambani.