Who is the fool? Ruto, Gachagua trade barbs over Mrima Hill mineral deposits

President William Ruto issues title deeds to residents of land settlement schemes in Taita-Taveta County. [PCS]

President William Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have traded barbs over the Mrima mineral deposits, with the two now accusing each other of being a ‘fool’.

The Head of State shut down a journalist during a coastal media roundtable after being asked to substantiate his deal with investors in the United States over the mineral deposits, following Gachagua’s claims that Kenya could get little from the exploitation of niobium at Mrima Hills.