Criticising state, seeking reforms is not treason

Linda Mwananchi during their campaigns[File]

Every time I hear President William Ruto describe his political opponents as people who have no agenda, no policies, no vision and, most recently, “hata akili hawana”, I wonder why political disagreement has become so personal. Opposition is not supposed to be an insult to government.

It is part of how democracy works. Kenya has its own troubling version of this. Goonism has become a familiar feature of our politics, particularly around opposition activities. Opposition supporters are beaten, political meetings disrupted and rallies attacked by groups of men who often operate with the confidence that they will not face consequences.