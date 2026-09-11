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'Thanks, but no, Mr President,' Shahbal defies Ruto on Mombasa governor seat

By Patrick Beja | Sep. 11, 2026
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The battle for the Mombasa governor seat took a new twist after businessman Suleiman Shahbal rejected a request by President William Ruto to shelve his  plans to vie for the coveted post.

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