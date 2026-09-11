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Girl abandoned outside Wajir mosque rejects kin seeking her back after 10 years

By Joackim Bwana | Sep. 11, 2026
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 “I want nothing to do with you,” a 10-year-old girl tells off kin who want her back, 10 years after she was dumped outside a mosque in Wajir County at 11 pm when she was eight months old.

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