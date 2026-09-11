Morara Kebaso's marriage meltdown: Wife, kids and 'side chick' drama

Morara Kebaso with his estranged wife, Mercy Makini. [Courtesy]

Kenyan activist and politician Morara Kebaso is in a public family dispute with his estranged wife, Mercy Makini, also known as Mercy Nyanchera Morara, after she accused him of neglecting their three children following her decision to move out.

The argument escalated on social media early this month when both sides posted long statements that turned a private separation into a national conversation about parenting, money, and reputation.