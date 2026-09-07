Kenyans are drunk-but don't blame alcohol

Kenya’s deeper leadership crisis may be the intoxication of power and the gradual loss of our national moral compass.
A nation can be awake and still not be sober. It can hold elections, pass budgets, debate policies, build infrastructure, fill churches, and yet gradually lose its moral balance. Kenya must therefore ask a question deeper than who controls government: Are we sober?
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